Bond 25 Explosion On Set Injures One Person

Bond 25 is well into production at this point, but it seems the film has suffered another setback. Not long after star Daniel Craig suffered a injury on set, another incident has riled up the spy flick overseas.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Bond 25 confirmed a controlled explosion went awry on set recently and injured one person as well as damaged a stage at Pinewood Studios outside London.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” the announcement reads.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

The damaged sustained by the stage was exterior according to the reports, but a crew member was still injured nonetheless. The report confirms the victim was outside the stage when they were injured, and no update has been given yet on their minor injury.

This injury is just one of a couple to shake up things on Bond 25. Earlier this year, reports went live confirming Craig had been injured while filming a stunt sequence while on location in Jamaica. The actor injured his foot badly enough that Craig required ankle surgery, a procedure which requires a strict two-week stint of rehabilitation.

Thankfully, both of these injuries were recoverable, but they have left Bond 25 smarting. The film is still expected to release in 2020 despite these pushes, but fans will remember the movie was expected to debut this October originally. The exit of director Danny Boyle forced the film’s delay as Cary Joji Fukunaga was tasked to oversee the film after the crew shake up.

All of these anecdotes have made fans nervous about the 007 feature, and recent reports by The Daily Mail have not helped. A purported scooper Baz Bamigboye published a piece earlier this year coining the production of Bond 25 as a “well-polished s**t show”, and their accolades only got worse from there on.

“Daniel’s writing. Cary’s writing. The crew reckon they’re working on a well-polished s*** show. They have an outline of plot, but dialogue is all last-minute. It’s not the way to make a movie. I would imagine they’ll sort it out in the cutting room. That’s where most movies get made anyway. But you’d think the Bond lot would be more together.”

