Bond 25: No Time to Die Synopsis Revealed

Throughout the production of Bond 25, many of the film’s details and plot points have been kept under lock and key. All we’ve known to this point is that the new movie filmed in both Jamaica and London, and that it will likely be Daniel Craig‘s final time playing the role. Outside of that, the project has been a total mystery. That all changed on Tuesday morning, as a new video from the official 007 James Bond YouTube channel revealed the title and synopsis of the film.

Bond 25 is titled No Time to Die, and it begins with a very different version of the 007 character that fans are used to. According to the film’s official synopsis, Bond has retired, and is attempting to live out the rest of his life away from the violence that has haunted his career. But when his old colleague Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) tracks him down and asks for his help, Bond’s world is turned upside down one last time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die is currently in production in London, following an extensive shoot in Jamaica that saw Craig sustain an ankle injury, requiring surgery before he could continue. The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

What do you think of the No Time to Die synopsis? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!