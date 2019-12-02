Bond 25: No Time to Die Releases First Trailer Teaser

Before too long, No Time to Die will hit theaters, marking Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic James Bond. The first trailer for the action-thriller is set to arrive on Wednesday but until then, the film’s official social media platforms have released a trailer teaser in hopes of satisfying the appetites of fans everywhere. Featuring Craig as the suave Bond, the quick fifteen-second clip provides the tiniest of glimpses into the upcoming movie as the spy finds himself in a whole host of problems. Check out the teaser for yourself below.

Last month, Craig confirmed with German news outlet Express the upcoming Bond film would be his last. “Yes! In the future, someone else has to do it,” the actor told the paper. When asked if he’d consider directing one of the future outings in the franchise, Craig politely declined. “For God’s sake, no! I want to come home, eat something, and then go to bed.”

He added, “If you’re a director, then at night you’re still with the producers, screenwriters, and what do I know on the phone. And then after two hours of sleep, you have to back up to the set. No thanks!”

Actors joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.

