Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Reveals First Look, Teases Footage

F1 starring Brad Pitt just gave fans their first look at the movie star in his racing garb. As an added bonus, F1 is also teasing a sneak peek at the film during this weekend’s Formula 1 event. This movie has been in the works for a while now and the public is finally going to see what the racing drama has to offer. On Twitter, the official Formula One account wrote, “Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. #F1 #F1Movie” So, if motorsport devotees weren’t already excited for the show they’re going to get this weekend, there’s an added bonus in there with F1 finally having some footage to show off. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

Last Summer, Pitt managed to give the fans a little taste of what they’re cooking up with F1. Sky Sports caught up with the megastar to discuss his racing role. While he couldn’t say much about director Joseph Kosinski and his rumored turn with the fictional APXGP team, Pitt did sneak some small revelations into the interview before heading back to filming.

Next Summer F1 races into theaters.

“So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner,” Pitt explained. “They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue.”

Can F1 Capture The Magic?

Brad Pitt’s next big movie is F1.

As F1 nears the big unveiling, many movie fans are remembering recent entries like Gran Turismo. Sometimes getting these big-name projects off the ground can be hard. During his Hot Ones episode, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton reflected on the genre and lamented how difficult the track is to translate on film. The action is all there, but the visuals really have to carry the drama for a viewer. It’s a delicate dance that can allude even the best directors. It’s hard to believe he gave such a nuanced take while eating hot wings.

“Racing movies, I feel like it’s very hard to capture them,” Hamilton admitted. “You’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it’s hard to capture the speed. You can’t have a truck filming us at 200 mph, so it’s all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real time, real speed. I think if you go back to Steve McQueen for example, back then they would have men laying on front of the car with the camera, or have a big camera on top of the helmet. Now we’ve got all this amazing new technology. So I feel like Joe [Kosinski’s] honestly, I think he’s going to blow people away.”

