‘Breaking Bad’ Fans React to Movie News

AMC’s Breaking Bad was one of the most acclaimed TV series of all time, leading to millions of passionate fans. After word broke earlier this week that a Breaking Bad movie was on the way, fans shared their passionate responses, both positive and negative, all over social media.

Creator Vince Gilligan is writing and directing the movie, which will serve as a sequel to the hit TV series and focuses on Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman being kidnapped in the wake of Heisenberg’s climactic sacrificial confrontation with ruthless thugs. No details about the film’s release date have been revealed.

While some fans are elated to return to the narrative, others felt as though the series ended on such a strong note, it wasn’t worth revisiting.

Time to Fight

Who said a Breaking Bad movie was necessary I’d like to fight this human — laffman (@LaffTwous) November 7, 2018

Jesse Better Live

If Jessie dies at the end of the Breaking Bad movie I will cry then riot. — collin OG spaceman ??‍? (@CopierCollin) November 7, 2018

Ruining the Ending

They’re ruining the ending to Breaking Bad by making a movie? — Ajai Coleman (@ajai_coleman) November 7, 2018

Just Another Reboot?

Great to hear that #VinceGilligan will be working on the new #BreakingBad movie, but will it live up to the show? Or is this another reboot to add to the pile? — Wyatt Newell (@That_Newell) November 7, 2018

Get That Money

The Walking Dead movies, Breaking Bad movie… AMC sure knows how to get that money — ASH (@Achrough) November 7, 2018

Please Be True

Just a Criminal

I hope Jesse gets back into cooking and using and I hope he gets Brock into it too and breaks every single person’s heart that says “Jesse is actually good” pic.twitter.com/LR24s3TfpE — Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 7, 2018

Leave It Alone

Why in God’s name are they making a Breaking Bad movie? The show was perfect. The ending was perfect.



LEAVE IT ALONE — Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) November 7, 2018

But Why?

I mean this in the best way possible…why?



The show ended perfectly https://t.co/3bhmSGQ7ik — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 7, 2018

Real News?