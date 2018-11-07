‘Breaking Bad’ Fans React to Movie News

AMC’s Breaking Bad was one of the most acclaimed TV series of all time, leading to millions of passionate fans. After word broke earlier this week that a Breaking Bad movie was on the way, fans shared their passionate responses, both positive and negative, all over social media.
Creator Vince Gilligan is writing and directing the movie, which will serve as a sequel to the hit TV series and focuses on Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman being kidnapped in the wake of Heisenberg’s climactic sacrificial confrontation with ruthless thugs. No details about the film’s release date have been revealed.
While some fans are elated to return to the narrative, others felt as though the series ended on such a strong note, it wasn’t worth revisiting.
Time to Fight
Who said a Breaking Bad movie was necessary I’d like to fight this human— laffman (@LaffTwous) November 7, 2018
Jesse Better Live
If Jessie dies at the end of the Breaking Bad movie I will cry then riot.— collin OG spaceman ??? (@CopierCollin) November 7, 2018
Ruining the Ending
They’re ruining the ending to Breaking Bad by making a movie?— Ajai Coleman (@ajai_coleman) November 7, 2018
Just Another Reboot?
Great to hear that #VinceGilligan will be working on the new #BreakingBad movie, but will it live up to the show? Or is this another reboot to add to the pile?— Wyatt Newell (@That_Newell) November 7, 2018
Get That Money
The Walking Dead movies, Breaking Bad movie… AMC sure knows how to get that money— ASH (@Achrough) November 7, 2018
Please Be True
A #BreakingBad movie starring @aaronpaul_8! Please, please, please let it be true!! pic.twitter.com/dwQ1BqsZEb— Ivonne (@ivonne_r1) November 7, 2018
Just a Criminal
I hope Jesse gets back into cooking and using and I hope he gets Brock into it too and breaks every single person’s heart that says “Jesse is actually good” pic.twitter.com/LR24s3TfpE— Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 7, 2018
Leave It Alone
Why in God’s name are they making a Breaking Bad movie? The show was perfect. The ending was perfect.— Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) November 7, 2018
LEAVE IT ALONE
But Why?
I mean this in the best way possible…why?— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 7, 2018
The show ended perfectly https://t.co/3bhmSGQ7ik
Real News?
Me investigating if this Breaking Bad movie news is legit.#Breakingbad pic.twitter.com/Du716LjLfi— Vegan Turkey TONY? (@ObiOneBalogna) November 6, 2018