Aaron Paul Teases Breaking Bad Movie Trailer

Breaking Bad fans have been eager to see how the franchise is going to continue in the upcoming El Camino sequel film, and it sounds like the wait will soon be over. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that a trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut during the Primetime Emmys on September 22nd, and “offer a detailed peek” at the upcoming film. This was corroborated by a tweet from the film’s star, Aaron Paul, who teased that something would be coming “very soon”.

If only there was a trailer for El Camino for people to see. I think the world would like to see a little something. Just saying. Also, soon. Very soon.

💣💎⚗️💵🚶🏻‍♂️ — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 19, 2019

El Camino will follow the escapades of Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, following the events of the show’s 2013 series finale. While the film’s events are still largely under wraps, it was recently confirmed that Charles Baker and Matt Jones will be returning as Skinny Pete and Badger Mayew, and more than ten characters of the show are expected to appear.

“I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone,’” series creator Vince Gilligan told THR. “Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?”

“I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” Gilligan added. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?’”

You can check out the official synopsis for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below!

“The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on Netflix and in some theaters on October 11th, before airing on AMC early next year.