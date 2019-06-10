Bryan Cranston Addresses If He’ll Pop up in Breaking Bad Movie

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston says his high school science teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White is still dead, but teases a possible flashback appearance in the coming spinoff movie centered around White’s former partner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

“Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen,” Cranston told ET when asked if White could “pop up” in creator Vince Gilligan’s movie. “It could be! Could be [in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”

Cranston previously said he would reprise his Emmy-winning role “in a second,” either in the franchise’s first movie or on Bob Odenkirk-led spinoff series Better Call Saul.

“From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen — I really don’t — I would do it in a second,” Cranston said during a January appearance on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio.

“My experience on Breaking Bad changed my life and my professional life. It gave me opportunities that would not have come.”

When playing coy about a possible reprisal after the project was first announced, Cranston joked with NBC’s Today, “What? Are they gonna show me on a slab or something? That’s not exciting.”

Despite the definitive ending of the series — which concluded in 2013 with White’s death shortly after Pinkman’s escape from meth cook slavery — the star would “absolutely” return if tapped by Gilligan.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston said on The Dan Patrick Show.

“And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

The Breaking Bad movie is currently undated.