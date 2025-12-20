Breaking Bad Star’s Gritty New Action Thriller is an Instant Hit On Netflix

It looks like Dean Norris, of Breaking Bad fame, is back on the Flixpatrol Netflix Top 10 Streaming List. It’s been a while since Norris has been in anything big, with a post-Breaking Bad stint in Vince Gilligan’s hit spinoff, Better Call Saul. He also appeared opposite Edie Falco in The Parenting, a show about two young men who bring their families together to meet for the first time in a haunted house. But now, his new movie is making its way up the Top 10 list for movies on Netflix.

Border Hunters, starring Norris alongside Danford Comins, Julia Macias, and Christina Urias, centers around a man named Jake, now in prison after taking his revenge on the cartel members who killed his brother. With little information, Jake is pulled out of his cell by the powers that be to go after the leaders of the same cartel that killed his brother, using his diverse law enforcement and military background for another shot at revenge.

Reviews Are Slim, But The Ratings Aren’t Great

Reviews for the newly released film aren’t trickling in just yet, but so far, the ratings on IMDb have the movie sitting at a 3.4 out of 10. That’s not a terribly out-of-left-field number, considering how commonly used and poorly executed the whole “get to the border” trope is in the modern action genre. “The line of the movie is weird. However, the game of some actors, such as Ramón Medína, allows you to stay in the movie and follow it. I have enjoyed viewing this police woman officer putting some dark brown cane sugar on her poor leg after receiving a bullet and using such a big roll of bandage. Were they out of material after lunch?” said one viewer on IMDb.

It seems the movie was going more for rugged, quippy one-liners than anything else, with Jake being referred to as “the white devil,” and Norris’ character, Abraham, teasing Jake about how once this mission is finished, people will be telling him that he “made America great again,”—which is a line that sums up the entire feel of the movie. Based on the less-than-lukewarm reception, it’s a wonder that Border Hunters is crawling its way higher onto the Top 10, but it just goes to show that there’s a movie for everyone out there.

