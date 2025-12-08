Netflix’s Best Christmas Movies Are Coming to Theaters This Holiday Season

Even though Netflix has remained largely averse to releasing movies in theaters (save for limited runs for potential award contenders), the service’s best holiday films have found their way onto the big screen this December. These aren’t anything close to classic theatrical releases, of course, but a couple of Netflix hits are getting limited holiday engagements from Regal Cinemas, allowing fans to actually see them in a more traditional manner.

Regal is running a program called Holiday Classics throughout December, which will put many beloved Christmas and holiday movies from over the years back on the big screen for a night or two at a time. Movies like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, and a sing-a-long version of Elf are all part of this lineup, as are three Netflix films that were released exclusively to streaming.

The Christmas Chronicles, which is the closest anybody has come to entering the Christmas movie pantheon since Elf and The Polar Express, will be playing in select Regal theaters on December 10th. The following day, December 11th, will see The Christmas Chronicles 2 also play on the big screen.

Perhaps the most exciting of these Netflix theatrical showings will come during the week of Christmas. On December 22nd, Regal locations will be hosting screenings of the Academy Award-nominated animated film Klaus. This is a movie that hasn’t received the same level of popularity as The Christmas Chronicles but is far and away the best new Christmas film of the last decade or so. With gorgeous animation and a heartfelt adventure, Klaus has always been begging to be seen in theaters, and it’s exciting to finally have that chance.

Keep in mind that these are single-day events, so those dates listed above are going to be your only chance to see those movies in theaters (at least for this year). The good news is that many of the locations showing these films are offering multiple showtimes throughout the day. For example, the Opry Mills Regal in Nashville, TN has showings for The Christmas Chronicles at 11:20 am and 6:50 pm on Wednesday. Another Regal in the same city has times listed for 3:55 pm and 6:40 pm.

So check your local Regal locations to see if they’re participating in the Holiday Classics lineup this year. And if they are, be sure to look for the times of the specific movie you’re wanting to see. Because the runtime of every movie is different, and the schedules change week to week, you won’t see the same times for Klaus that you do for The Christmas Chronicles.

This is going to be your best chance to see Netflix’s biggest and best Christmas movies on the big screen, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can. Hopefully, if this event is good business for Regal, we’ll see more of these types of screenings in the future.

