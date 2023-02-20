Brie Larson Wants to be on Ant-Man's Podcast

Brie Larson wants an interesting team-up with her fellow Avenger, Ant-Man. While fans have to wait until November for The Marvels, theaters currently are jam-packed with screenings for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) post-Avengers: Endgame, as he reunites with his now-grown daughter Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton. It seems Ant-Man has become a celebrity after helping Earth's Mightiest Heroes save the planet from Thanos, even launching a podcast that we learned about in Ms. Marvel titled This Powered Life. It now looks like Ant-Man has his next podcast guest lined up in the form of Captain Marvel.

The Marvels star Brie Larson responded to a Twitter promotional video for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, stating her desire to be a guest star on the Avenger's podcast. "Sign me up to be on #AntMan's podcast soon though," Larson said.

Sign me up to be on #AntMan’s podcast soon though 🎧 https://t.co/mgWYQehM4w — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2023

The Marvels Delayed By Marvel Studios

Fans may have been disappointed by the lack of any Super Bowl love for The Marvels, but Marvel Studios kickstarted the next round of promotion for the film with a new poster, which revealed a new release date for the Captain Marvel sequel. The bad news? As you might expect, it's a delay. The movie features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The Marvels, now due in November, is the closest upcoming Marvel movie that hasn't already provided fans with plenty of "first-look" material.

The move pushes The Marvels from its original July 28th release date to a new date of November 10th. The change is part of a larger trend of Disney reworking its release strategy, following a disappointing few months, especially on the streaming front.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Opening Weekend Box Office

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is leading the box office in its opening weekend. The Ant-Man movie will have the biggest opening for the character's trilogy, earning $104 million in its first three days, including $46 million on its opening day. That's up 30% from its predecessor, 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. By the end of the four-day President's Day holiday weekend, the film's total will likely climb to $118 million. Early box office projections suggested the film's box office would be boosted by the anticipatory buzz around the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga villain, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is winning at the box office despite being the second Marvel Studios movie to earn a rotten score on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics' consensus reads, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU." However, its audience score is almost twice as positive as its critical number, and ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 in her review.