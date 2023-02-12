The Marvels Trailer: Fans Debate If We'll Get A Super Bowl Premiere
Marvel Studios has already released trailers for its upcoming blockbusters Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania (due in theaters on Friday) and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (coming May 5). Now, with DC's The Flash set to drop a full trailer during the big game tonight, fans of the MCU are wondering whether they might get a first look at The Marvels, the upcoming film featuring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The film, due in July, is the closest upcoming Marvel movie that hasn't already provided fans with plenty of "first-look" material.
From what we can tell, there was a teaser planned for the movie at one point, and some reports are saying it still will be. Other (and most) reports suggest that isn't the case, though, and fans are debating, and frustrated.
"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani recently said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"
In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.
Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels will debut in theaters on July 28th.
Conflicting reports
By the numbers
Seems like a proportional response, tbh
Looking back at precedent
A battle plan.
That's determination.
We're not sure if that's where you put your eye
