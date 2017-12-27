Orcs Slam Human Reviews of Netflix’s ‘Bright’

Netflix’s first big original blocksbuster movie release, Bright, has been stirring up some very divisive reactions from viewers, with some really enjoying the mix of fantasy lore and urban crime tale, while others call it the worst movie of 2017.

As you can see above, the makers of Bright are taking the harsh criticisms of the film with some good-natured humor, releasing a tongue-in-cheek reaction video to the film, featuring a couple of orc reviewers sharing their reaction to the film.

One of Bright‘s major sub-plots is the relationship between human LAPD officer Daryl Ward (Will Smith), and Nick Jakoby, the first orc officer on the force, who is partnered with a very reluctant Ward. The storyline is meant to be an (thin?) metaphor for modern race relations, in the tradition of Alien Nation or Enemy Mine – which is why this particular little “joke review” works.

