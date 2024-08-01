Britney Spears Getting Biopic From Wicked Director

Britney Spears is teaming up with Universal Pictures for the release of her biopic based on her memoir The Woman In Me from director Jon M. Chu. Her memoir was released last October and has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the United States alone. The book was met with critical acclaim, within the first week of release it instantly earned her the #1 spot on the New York Times bestselling list. it later became Simon & Schuster‘s biggest selling nonfiction hardcover in 2023.

The memoir chronicles Spears’ journey to stardom all the way from her days in the Mickey Mouse Club to becoming a pop icon while she was just a teenager. Spears also details the very public challenges and hardships she has faced in her career from her divorce to her conservatorship and her relationship with Justin Timberlake, nothing was left off the table. Per the book’s description, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Spears shared the news with fans on her social media. “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Spears has remained relatively private since she was released from her conservatorship nearly three years ago. While she has stepped away from making music, she has certainly kept herself busy reconnecting with fans and sharing her free-spirit across her social media. That doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been met with criticism, as she recently called out Halsey for her new single “Lucky” and its subsequent video release. In the since deleted post, Spears explained she felt “harassed, violated and bullied” by the Grammy-Award nominated musician. However, shortly afterward she voiced support for the singer-songwriter instead. “And I love Britney!!!! I always have and always willyou were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired,” Halsey said in response. “And you continue to inspire me everyday.”

Chu has directed projects like Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, Good Trouble and In The Heights. He will soon release Wicked starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erevo and Jonathan Bailey. Before its release this fall, a second film has already been greenlit, shocking fans who were expecting one large project. Instead, Chu opted to break the film into two parts to ensure preservation over the Wicked franchise.

