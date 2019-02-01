Build-A-Bear Launches a Glowing Toothless ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Plush

We are only a few weeks away from the debut of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on February 22nd, and Build-A-Bear Workshop is gearing up with a special edition Toothless plush with bioluminescent fur!

Indeed, the new Toothless plush features fur with a “shiny dragon glow” and it is available to order right here for $35. This new Toothless plush follows the release of standard Toothless and Light Fury plush last month. You can shop their entire How to Train Your Dragon collection right here. The official descriptions for each of the figures are as follows:

Special Edition Hidden World Toothless – $35: Calling all dragon trainers! Soar to epic new heights with Special Edition Hidden World Toothless by your side! This special edition dragon stuffed animal’s fur has a shiny dragon glow, making it a must-have for any collector. This one-of-a-kind dragon friend is the perfect way to celebrate the big-screen conclusion of the beloved movie trilogy!

Toothless – $29: Ready to fly? Take off with your very own Toothless furry friend! With black fur and green eyes, this playful, loyal and intelligent dragon is ready to become your new BFF (Best Flying Friend)! You can even have more high-flying fun by adding a Toothless 6-in-1 Sound Chip to your dragon!

Light Fury – $29: Fire up your imagination with Light Fury! With her long tail and white wings, this elusive and untamed dragon is ready to soar into your collection. Light Fury has sleek white fur, soft brown claws and light blue eyes. Add a Light Fury 6-in-1 Sound Chip to your dragon furry friend for more training fun!

On a related note, it has been years since Funko released a Pop figure for the How to Train Your Dragon series, but that changed recently with the reveal of these Toothless and Light Fury Pops for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. UPDATE: New figures were launched today but they are VERY SPOILERY.

Both figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Note that a Light Fury Pop figure will also be added to the Diamond Collection and a 10-inch Toothless will debut at Target. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

