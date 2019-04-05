‘Bumblebee’ Director Says Charlie Could Come Back in A Sequel

If there is a direct sequel to Bumblebee, the latest Transformers movie from producer Michael Bay, the film’s director does not rule out the possibility of reuniting the Autobot scout with Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), his human co-star from the first installment. A sequel is reportedly in development to the film, and screenwriter Christina Hodson says she knows what she would do with it, but the film ended fairly definitively, breaking up the Bumblebee/Charlie partnership and sending the Transformer on his way to meet up with Optimus Prime and meet his destiny with the rest of the surviving Autobots. Asked whether he regretted that decision, Knight admitted that it was sad, but remains sure that it was the right move for the movie.

“I’m sure a creative mind could come up with a way to bring them back together, but it was always incredibly important to me that this film, even though it sits within a larger context of mythology and comics and cartoons and films, that this film be self contained that it lives on its own,” Knight told ComicBook.com. “That it had a beginning, it had a middle and an end and it had proper resolution. And so as I was charting the relationship between these two character there was no other way for it to end. It had to end with them parting. It’s about one of those relationships, one of those life changing relationships that where someone comes into your orbit and fundamentally changes your trajectory moving forward. And it was, he has his mission to do and he has to go do it and she has her life and she has to live and she has to go live it. And they change each others lives, but then they had to part and that was the story that I was telling. And so even though I love seeing them together, and I was sad when they had to part as well. It was critical for what this movie was.”

Bumblebee opened lower than any other Transformers movie — but also had a Rotten Tomatoes score that was about 50% higher and long-time fans have praised the movie for getting a lot right about the franchise that they originally fell in love with. The movie also opened on Christmas weekend, opposite both Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns, so there was little chance that it was ever going to open at $100 million and go on to earn $1 billion. Instead, it topped out at around $466 million globally.

