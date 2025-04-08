Jurassic Park Has Perfect Response to Dire Wolf Revival Experiments

After over 10,000 years, dire wolves are back from extinction thanks to the groundbreaking work from the people at Colossal Biosciences, and the Jurassic Park franchise has the perfect response to the incredible development. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the official Jurassic World account quote-tweeted Time‘s cover celebrating the return of the dire wolf and pondering the impact this could have on other extinct species. In a humorous response, the Jurassic World social media manager cracked a joke alluding to the franchise’s core premise of exploring the ramifications of bringing extinct species back from the dead.

“We see no possible way this could go wrong,” the Jurassic World account’s post reads. Check it out in the space below:

We see no possible way this could go wrong https://t.co/EQaOH4fJYk — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 7, 2025

Colossal Biosciences recently made headlines with its dire wolf project, which was chronicled in a video on the company’s YouTube channel. The video illustrated the extensive process used to bring the dire wolf back to life, which incorporated extracting DNA from ancient samples and editing genomes. The work sounds reminiscent to how the scientists created dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. In the video, Darya Tourzani, a reproductive biology scientist at Colossal, even acknowledged the Jurassic Park parallels.

The Jurassic World franchise is set to continue this summer with director Gareth Edwards’ Jurassic World Rebirth. Unsurprisingly, dinosaur DNA plays an integral role in the plot; the story chronicles the mission to obtain DNA samples from the three largest dinosaur species on Earth to aid in the development of a new medicine. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey headline the cast.

The Jurassic World account’s tweet is very tongue-in-cheek and in good jest. It isn’t surprising for people to make the Jurassic Park comparison upon seeing the Colossal Biosciences video, but there are some notable differences between the projects. Colossal’s mission is to preserve biodiversity and help ecosystems, and they’re looking to undo extinctions that were primarily man-made. Their goals are a slight contrast from John Hammond’s reasoning for creating Jurassic Park. There’s obviously a great deal of thought and care going into this project, so nobody should expect to see a dire wolf go rampaging through downtown San Diego anytime soon. In a lot of ways, it’s incredible the technology exists to do something like this, and it’ll be interesting to see what else Colossal achieves.

Prior to Colossal Biosciences’ dire wolves being born, the animals were best-known for appearing in fantasy stories like Game of Thrones. Members of the Game of Thrones cast have shared their thoughts on the development, highlighting the importance of species conservation and expressing immense gratitude for what the scientists have accomplished. Colossal’s dire wolves live on an expansive ecological preserve that spans more than 2,000 acres. Colossal has also engineered the Woolly Mouse, drawing from woolly mammoth traits. There’s no telling what the Colossal team will try next, but odds are, they won’t be looking to bring back raptors or T-rexes.

