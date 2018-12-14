‘Bumblebee’: First Reactions Label It the Best Transformers Movie

December is packed with big movies, including Paramount’s Bumblebee film, and the early reviews are immensely positive.

Bumblebee is going for something different than Transformers movies of the past. The film takes place in the 80s and goes back to the beloved Generation 1 versions of the Autobots and Decepticons that fans grew up with in the cartoon and animated movie. Fan favorites like Starscream, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, and of course Bumblebee will be much closer to what you remember as a result, and it appears the film has the story to back up the visuals as well.

The film will center on the growing friendship between Bumblebee and Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who gets the chance to take home a car in the form of a yellow Volkswagen Bug that turns out to be a transforming Autobot from Cybertron. It’s like if you found 20 dollars in your new car’s glove compartment, only the $20 dollar bill transforms into a robot…okay, so maybe the analogy needs some work.

It was important for director Travis Knight to bring in the focus a bit from other Transformers films, going from the more epic stories of previous films to something smaller but no less intense.

“I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas,” Knight told Empire. “Everything I’ve tried to do at Laika, searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the Transformers franchise.”

From early reviews, it seems Knight managed to make it happen, and you can hit the next slide to see what reviewers are saying!

Transformers Porn

According to UPROXX’s Mike Ryan, the first five minutes is what every Transformer fan has wanted from the past few movies, giving them the classic Generation 1 takes on the beloved characters.

Man, BUMBLEBEE: I kinda loved it. I honestly can’t believe I’m saying that! Also, for anyone who has wanted to see Gen 1 designs in a movie, the first five minutes is Transformers porn. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 8, 2018

That goes for Soundwave too, who looks and sounds like he used to in the cartoon.

“Soundwave has the original cartoon voice. I started applauding.”

The Best Transformers Movie

For Managing Editor at Fandango Erik Davis, Bumblebee is easily the best Transformers movie in the franchise, and part of the reason it works is Hailee Steinfeld.

#Bumblebee is the best #Transformers movie and my favorite, too. Hailee Steinfeld elevates every scene she’s in, and the older look of the robots makes it easier to follow and enjoy the action. pic.twitter.com/cAWWQLKfB9 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

The film is also about more than just ancient prophecies and warring robots and evidently has a killer soundtrack.

“Also, it’s great to finally have a Transformers movie that’s about something. #Bumblebee is a sweet, often thrilling movie about finding your voice with some pretty rad ’80s throwback vibes. Fantastic soundtrack- if you dig The Smiths, this will be your jam.”

Humanity To The Franchise

One of the other things the movie does is tell a more humanizing story that grounds the more fantastical elements, and Travis Knight looks to have found a winning formula going forward.

Well done Christina Hodson. Leave it to a woman to finally bring humanity to this series. I love Michael Bay, but I’m not a fan of his Transformers movies. #Bumblebee, I am a big fan of. Kudos to Hodson for a solid script and Travis Knight for giving this franchise a voice — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

Gets Everything Right

Regal Movies’ Chris Sylvia is also a fan of the film, especially how it mixes heart with the grand action sequences the franchise is known for.

#BumblebeeMovie got everything right – the characters, treatment, heart and even explosions pic.twitter.com/MPp4VYz5a8 — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) December 8, 2018

Before You Go

For those unfamiliar with Bumblebee, you can find the official description for it below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.