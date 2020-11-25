Caddyshack Inspiration, Bill Murray's Brother Ed, Dies

✖

The William Murray Golf on Instagram, associated with actor Bill Murray and his love for golf, has posted tonight to confirm that the Caddyshack star's brother Ed Murray III has passed away. Though not an actor himself, Ed was the direct inspiration for the Michael O'Keefe character Danny Noonan in the golf-centric movie, which not only starred Bill but was co-written by Brian Doyle-Murray (who also appeared as Lou Loomis in the film). Ed even receives a "special acknowledgment" in the credits for the film and appears as an extra. The post begins,"It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray."

"Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club—at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.) Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University—a scholarship awarded to golf caddies—a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay.

It continues, "Ed and all five Murray brothers are members of the Caddie Hall of Fame, as well—something all the boys take pride in, as this game helped shape their lives. It was an honor for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family—and his loss is a hole that will never be filled. Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family. Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honor your memory from this day forward."

As mentioned in the post, Ed and his five brothers were inducted into the "Caddie Hall of Fame" in 2015. Speaking in an interview with The Chicago Tribune at the time, Ed noted that his favorite movie starring his brother Bill was St. Vincent and opened up about his time working on the golf comedy with his brothers.

"They invited me out there for one week when I was working for Dean Witter in Santa Maria to come out and watch the show, and they made me an extra so I got $37 to be an extra. I was usually in the background somewhere behind the scenes or on the driving range. But Harold Ramis, the director, said we have to give you a close-up and there is this one scene where this lady gets hit by the club and is lying on the deck and they have me come up right behind her holding a beer in my hand."

May he rest in peace.

