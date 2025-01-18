Cameron Diaz Would Return for a Mask Sequel Under This Condition

Play video

The Mask was a major showcase for two top Hollywood stars in Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, and both stars have never looked back since its 1994 release. Over the years, The Mask has only gained more popularity, but while it did garner a sequel much later, it didn’t feature the original cast. That’s prompted many to wonder what could make a Mask sequel with the original cast become a reality, and during an interview with Access Hollywood, Diaz revealed the one condition to making a return for a sequel (via THR).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Diaz, it comes down to one person being in the mix. When asked about possibly doing a sequel, Diaz said, “If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one.”

It turns out Carrey is also open to the idea, as in an interview with ComicBook he revealed what it would take for him to jump back into that world for a sequel. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

“I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change,” Carrey said.

The Mask wasn’t the only franchise Diaz was asked about though, as she was also asked about returning for a possible Charlie’s Angels sequel. Diaz starred alongside Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which released in 2000 and 2003 respectively. There was also a (criminally underrated) Charlie’s Angels reboot in 2019, but it did poorly at the box office so no sequels will be happening for it.

When asked about possibly doing more, Diaz said, “It would be amazing. It would be really amazing.” Jamie Foxx, who stars in Back in Action alongside Diaz, then said he was going “to throw my hat in the ring” to play Bosley. Diaz was all about it, saying, “I’m gonna text her [Liu] right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley.”

Would you want a Mask sequel with the original cast? You can talk all things movies with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!