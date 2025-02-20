This Captain America 4 Character Was Secretly a Marvel Comics Favorite, and Fans are Stunned

Marvel fans are making a startling discovery about Captain America: Brave New World that has sparked intense discussion across social media: one of the film’s seemingly minor characters was actually a beloved superhero in disguise. That’s because Navy SEAL Commander Dennis Dunphy (William Mark McCullough) is the same character as the fan-favorite Marvel Comics hero Demolition Man, reimagined to the MCU’s grounded standards – for better or worse. This revelation has generated significant buzz among longtime readers who recognize Dunphy as a character with a rich comic book history spanning nearly four decades, leading to both excitement about his inclusion and disappointment about the MCU’s dramatic departure from canon.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain America: Brave New World

The comic book version of Dennis Dunphy first appeared in The Thing #28 in 1985 as a super-powered wrestler in the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation. His enhanced strength came courtesy of the mysterious Power Broker organization, establishing early connections to plot elements that would later become significant in the MCU through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Dunphy’s journey from the wrestling ring to costumed heroics began when he refused to throw a match against Ben Grimm, demonstrating the strong moral character that would define his heroic career.

After leaving the UCWF, he adopted the identity of Demolition Man (commonly known as D-Man), wearing a distinctive costume that intentionally combined elements from Daredevil and Wolverine’s outfits. Throughout his comic book career, Demolition Man became particularly notable for his close association with Captain America, serving alongside Steve Rogers during several crucial storylines and becoming part of a team that included Falcon, Nomad, and Vagabond.

Brave New World‘s dramatic reimagining of Dunphy transforms him from a costumed superhero to a military commander but maintains his core characteristic of loyalty to Captain America. In the film, Dunphy serves as a crucial ally to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), helping investigate the mysterious heart medication being taken by President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). Sadly, his discovery that the pills contain gamma radiation leads directly to his murder by the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). While this interpretation differs significantly from the comic version, it preserves Dunphy’s essential nature as someone willing to sacrifice everything to help Captain America uncover the truth.

Captain America: Brave New World Introduces Many Key Marvel Characters

Beyond the secret inclusion of Demolition Man, Brave New World marks a significant expansion of the MCU’s character roster with several major debuts and returns. The film features Harrison Ford stepping into the role of President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over from the late William Hurt, and finally realizing the character’s comic book evolution into Red Hulk. The transformation occurs during the film’s climactic sequence, though Ross ultimately chooses to surrender himself to the Raft super-prison after a devastating battle with Captain America, setting up potential future Red Hulk appearances in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World also introduces the Serpent Society to the MCU, led by the charismatic Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), who was added during the film’s extensive reshoots. The mercenary group remains active by the film’s conclusion, with Esposito set for future Marvel Television appearances. Additionally, Israeli super-soldier Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas) debuted as a former Black Widow and President Ross’s security advisor, marking another significant addition to the MCU’s expanding roster of international heroes. Perhaps most notably, Tim Blake Nelson makes his long-awaited return as Samuel Sterns, last seen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Now fully evolved into the superintelligent Leader, complete with his signature enlarged cranium, Sterns survives the events of the film and issues ominous warnings about future threats, clearly positioning him for further appearances in the MCU.

Curiously absent from the film is Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), whose introduction in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Isaiah Bradley’s grandson seemed to be setting up future appearances. Despite his grandfather Isaiah (Carl Lumbly) playing a significant role in the plot, Eli’s omission is particularly notable given his comic book destiny as the young hero Patriot and potential member of the Young Avengers.

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

