When Will Captain America: Brave New World Stream on Disney+?

Captain America: Brave New World may have just landed in theaters, but that’s not stopping fans from wondering when it’ll be available to stream from the comfort of their homes. Watching a blockbuster superhero movie on the big screen has a lot of appeal to cinephiles, but the addition of streaming services has given audiences another avenue to watch movies — all while staying at home and saving money. Marvel’s catalog of movies can be found on Disney+, meaning that Captain America: Brave New World will join them after its theatrical run. It’s just a matter of when that time will come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s When Captain America: Brave New World Arrives on Disney+

Luckily, we can look at the previous release patterns for Marvel Studios movies going to Disney+ to get a timeframe for when we can expect Captain America: Brave New World to join the world of streaming. Nothing has been confirmed yet by the studio, but around May 15, 2025 is roughly 90 days after the release of Captain America: Brave New World. Three months is usual timeline for a blockbuster’s premiere on Disney+, with only notable exceptions being major box office hits like Deadpool & Wolverine that stayed in theaters for over 109 days.

May 15th is a Thursday, matching the early Thursday night premiere of Captain America: Brave New World on February 13th as well. Marvel and Disney have stuck pretty close to that 90-day window, which gives theaters ample time to showcase these Marvel Cinematic Universe films before they find a streaming home on Disney+. The larger Walt Disney Company wants to stay in the good graces of theater chains and continue to support them. Having a movie stream any shorter than 90 days hurts theaters in the long run.

Will Captain America: Brave New World Be Available to Stream for Free?

image credit: marvel studios

Disney+ currently doesn’t offer free trials for new subscribers, a departure from other streaming services. Usually, there is a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, but that’s not an option for Disney+. Instead, Disney+ offers several pricing options to choose from, including Basic and Premium tiers, along with bundles that include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

How Much Will It Cost to Stream Captain America: Brave New World on Disney+?

If you’re looking to get a Disney+ subscription to stream Captain America: Brave New World, you have several options to choose from. The Disney+ Basic plan comes with ads and is priced at $9.99 a month, which allows you to stream on multiple devices at a time. Disney+ Premium is ad-free and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 annually, and has downloads on up to 10 devices.

As for bundles, the Disney Bundle Duo Basic comes with Disney+ Basic features (ads) as well as Hulu (with ads) for $10.99 monthly; Disney Bundle Duo Premium has Disney+ Premium features and gets rid of ads for Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 monthly; Disney Bundle Trio Basic bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads and Disney+ Basic features for $16.99 monthly; and the Disney Bundle Trio Premium removes ads for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the Disney+ Premium features for $26.99 monthly.

If you want to add an extra member to your account, the pricing breakdown goes this way: Disney+ Basic is $6.99 a month; Disney+ Premium at $9.99 a month; Disney Bundle Duo Basic at $7.99 a month; Disney Bundle Duo Premium at $10.99 a month; Disney Bundle Trio Basic at $11.99 a month; and Disney Bundle Trio Premium at $14.99 a month.

Does Captain America: Brave New World Have a Post-Credits Scene?

There is one post-credits scene in Captain America: Brave New World that helps to set up a major movie in the MCU’s future. You can read all about that here.

Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in “Captain America: Brave New World”

What is Captain America: Brave New World About?

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Who Stars in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford