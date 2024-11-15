Disney Reveals Full 2025 Movies and TV Release Slate With Marvel and More

Disney has released its full 2025 slate of major release dates – hot on the heels of some big trailers for Disney and Marvel’s big upcoming films, as well as the Disney+ streaming slate. Big standouts for Marvel fans will be seeing official release dates – or release date windows for new Disney+ series like Ironheart and Wonder Man; Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will kick-off the year, Eyes of Wakanda will close-out summer in August, while the latter half of the year will see Marvel Zombies, Tron: Ares, Predator: Badlands, Wonder Man and Avatar: Fire and Ash taking us from fall into the holiday season.

As you can see form this slate – and all the media promoting it – Disney is feeling like its in a strong position for big blockbuster comeback in 2025. Not only are the movies all feeling big in scope, it feels like the core franchises under Disney’s umbrella (Marvel, Star Wars, Classic Disney, modern classics) are all trying to put a strong foot forward. After all, 2025 will mark the official turnaround point that Disney CEO Bob Iger has been building toward since coming out of retirement. For a lot of fans, 2025 is also shaping up to be the make-or-break moment for the franchise universe IP model, with Marvel, DC, and Star Wars all having a lot to prove, in both fan hype and streaming/box office returns.

Here’s the full list Disney 2025 release dates:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN – January 29, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– January 29, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD – February 14, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– February 14, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) WIN OR LOSE – February 19, 2025 (Pixar / Disney+)

– February 19, 2025 (Pixar / Disney+) DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN – March 4, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– March 4, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) SNOW WHITE – March 21, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– March 21, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) THE AMATEUR – April 11, 2025 (20 th Century / Theatrical)

– April 11, 2025 (20 Century / Theatrical) ANDOR SEASON 2 – April 22, 2025 (Lucasfilm / Disney+)

– April 22, 2025 (Lucasfilm / Disney+) THUNDERBOLTS* – May 2, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– May 2, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) LILO & STITCH – May 23, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– May 23, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) ELIO – June 13, 2025 (Pixar / Theatrical)

– June 13, 2025 (Pixar / Theatrical) IRONHEART – June 24, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– June 24, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS – July 25, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– July 25, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) EYES OF WAKANDA – August 6, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– August 6, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) FREAKIER FRIDAY – August 8, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– August 8, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) MARVEL ZOMBIES – October 3, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– October 3, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) TRON: ARES – October 10, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– October 10, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) PREDATOR: BADLANDS – November 7, 2025 (20 th Century / Theatrical)

– November 7, 2025 (20 Century / Theatrical) ZOOTOPIA 2 – November 26, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– November 26, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) WONDER MAN – December 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– December 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH – December 19, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical)

What do you think about Disney’s release slate for 2025? Will it be record year?