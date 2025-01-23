Captain America: Brave New World Releases an Extended First Look for Fans

We’re just under a month until the release of Captain America: Brave New World, and the Marvel film is providing fans with a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic. The film marks Anthony Mackie’s first starring role as Captain America on the big screen, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A behind-the-scenes featurette released by Marvel features Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross), and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Past looks at Captain America: Brave New World have featured a showdown between Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, who is President of the United States and will transform into the Red Hulk. Thanks to Tide, fans got to see Thaddeus “Hulk Out” and attack Captain America, punching our hero and sending him ricocheting against parked cars. There was also a look at Thaddeus turning into Red Hulk on the White House lawn as reporters scatter. As for what Captain America: Brave New World has in store for fans, you can take a look at the video below.

Tracking for the opening weekend of Captain America: Brave New World is out, and it’s already looking positive. The film is projected to open with upwards of $95 million during the Valentine’s Day/President’s Day weekend. The final numbers could fall anywhere between $86 million to $95 million, and could exceed $100 million for the 4-day Friday—Monday through Presidents’ Day on February 17th.

A box office number in the $95 million range would put Captain America: Brave New World on par with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the movie that introduced Sam Wilson to the MCU as Falcon.

Fans are anticipating the fourth Captain America movie to change the MCU in several ways. First up we have the debut of Red Hulk, as Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. There’s also Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who fans met in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, suiting up as the new Falcon, and the introduction of Adamantium. The indestructible metal is mostly associated with Wolverine, so that by itself is enough to spark interest.

Adamantium comes courtesy of the Celestial Tiamut from Eternals, whose body is still sticking out of the ground in the middle of the ocean. There’s an arms race between different government agencies and other shady organizations to get their hands on the precious Adamantium, which factors into Brave New World‘s plot in a major way.

