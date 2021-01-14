Captain America Fans Conflicted Over Chris Evans' Return Reports

The debut of Avengers: Endgame served as the conclusion of more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brought a number of characters' journeys to an end, including what seemed to be the end of Chris Evans' tenure as Steve Rogers. In addition to Rogers earning an organic and fulfilling ending to his journey, Evans himself confirmed that his time with the franchise was concluding, only for new reports to emerge that the actor is in talks to reprise Rogers in the future of the MCU. These reports note that we shouldn't necessarily expect a new Captain America film anytime soon, but that Rogers would appear in an ensemble experience at some point in the future.

On the one hand, Evans' Captain America is one of the most beloved superheroes in the entire franchise, so learning that we'd get more of him at some point in the future was thrilling to some fans, but the emotionally effective ending for the character audiences saw in Endgame has other fans worried that a return could lessen the impact of that finale. Fans are having a lot of feelings about the situation, to say the least.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Evans' reported return as Steve Rogers!