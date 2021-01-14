Captain America Fans Conflicted Over Chris Evans' Return Reports
The debut of Avengers: Endgame served as the conclusion of more than a decade of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brought a number of characters' journeys to an end, including what seemed to be the end of Chris Evans' tenure as Steve Rogers. In addition to Rogers earning an organic and fulfilling ending to his journey, Evans himself confirmed that his time with the franchise was concluding, only for new reports to emerge that the actor is in talks to reprise Rogers in the future of the MCU. These reports note that we shouldn't necessarily expect a new Captain America film anytime soon, but that Rogers would appear in an ensemble experience at some point in the future.
On the one hand, Evans' Captain America is one of the most beloved superheroes in the entire franchise, so learning that we'd get more of him at some point in the future was thrilling to some fans, but the emotionally effective ending for the character audiences saw in Endgame has other fans worried that a return could lessen the impact of that finale. Fans are having a lot of feelings about the situation, to say the least.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Evans' reported return as Steve Rogers!
WTH?
CHRIS EVANS IS COMING BACK AS CAP BRO WTH?!— SAINT NICKALAS (@MegaLucarioX) January 14, 2021
Move On
I think Chris Evans should move from Captain America on he went out perfectly!— Joseph Carrel (@JosephCarrel87) January 14, 2021
Sick and Tired
Sick and Tired of seeing chris evans in the mcu give me another black widow movie to balance out his new appearance— gwen (@cIqytons) January 14, 2021
Legendaric
Chris Evans trending like the king that he is. Always booked and busy and now also returning as Captain America??? Legendaric. pic.twitter.com/DCjAc3fTFw— Kayden | Breakdown era (@IIKaydenII) January 14, 2021
Don't Ruin It
I want so speculate how Chris Evans is going to return but 1) I hope to god it doesn’t ruin his ending from Endgame 2) I just want some Spider-Man news or news about another MCU property.... but mostly Spidey— Seán🇮🇪🃏 (@AlchemistSean) January 14, 2021
Promising 2021
chris evans returning as captain america yup 2021 is already the superior year! pic.twitter.com/Y79ZNrldfj— alex (@dragonsbIood) January 14, 2021
Obvious and Expected
I'd have much preferred official confirmination of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in the new #SpiderMan vs confirmation of the obvious/expected return of Chris Evans as #CaptainAmerica. pic.twitter.com/W6OqO9bNiC— claytalian (@claytalian) January 14, 2021
Cautiously Optimistic
Chris Evans coming back as Captain America in future MCU projects is not shocking tbh, I kinda saw it coming.
I’m cautiously optimistic about this. We’ll see how it’ll play out. #ChrisEvans #CaptainAmerica— ❝Soufyan❞ (@SoufyanH_) January 14, 2021
Why?
Chris Evans is coming back as Captain America? Why? Steve had a perfect ending for his character. pic.twitter.com/SjcBUHZYTy— Marvel-ous Jedi (@Marvelous_Jedi_) January 14, 2021
YES
CHRIS EVANS COMING BACK AS STEVE ROGERS I’M GETTING STEVE BACK pic.twitter.com/xSzJvuZRFR— ً (@fratboycevans) January 14, 2021