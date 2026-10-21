Clint Eastwood’s Greatest Western Just Beat Star Wars in the Most Unexpected Way

The Star Wars franchise has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the lengths some collectors will go to in order to add a piece of the space saga’s legacy to their shelves. From $3 million lightsabers to screen-worn helmets, there is no end to the number of props and costumes out there for those with deep pockets to duel over several times a year to gain the high ground in the Star Wars collectors stakes. Maybe a win for the franchise is not always a foregone conclusion though, particularly when it comes to classic poster auctions. Last month, a 1975 Jaws poster outsold an original 1977 Star Wars one-sheet. In a new PropStore auction sale, a real Star Wars grail item was left in the dust by an unassuming but deadly adversary; Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

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When it comes to iconic movies, Eastwood’s Dollars trilogy stands as one of the most important and influential movie sagas of all time, especially the final entry. Released in 1966, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly brought the legendary actor and director’s Spaghetti Western trilogy that began with A Fistful of Dollars and continued with For a Few Dollars More to as near a perfect close as any film series, even though the story actually acted as a prequel – yes, even 60 years ago Hollywood was making prequels and sequels galore. While this trilogy may not have had the same financial results as George Lucas’ Star Wars movies would achieve a decade later, the trilogy still stands among the greatest movies ever made. That reputation has been enough to help an original Italian poster from the movie to a massive $31,500 hammer price, almost three times its original estimated cost, and $3,000 more than a cast-signed original Star Wars poster in the same auction.

Clint Eastwood’s Greatest Movie Is an Untouchable Classic

Whether a collector or not, it is impossible to deny that The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is not only one of the most imitated westerns in history – from its unforgettable theme music by Ennio Morricone to Sergio Leone’s flawless direction – but Eastwood’s best movie. This is not a light statement considering the breadth of range the actor has proven himself to have over the years from his early acting roles through to his Oscar-winning stints behind the camera, but it is hard to find anything to fault in a movie that even picky Rotten Tomatoes critics and audiences agree is a 97% masterpiece. No matter what angle you look at it from, there are new movies that are able to please everyone, but The Good, the Bad and the Ugly comes very close.

Star Wars is not down and out though, as a new upcoming auction will once again assert its place in the pantheon of props as one of the most expensive movie props of all time returns to the auction block – Darth Vader’s The Empire Strikes Back lightsaber. While Eastwood’s poster sale was impressive, that £31,500 sale will seem like small change compared to the expected record-breaking sum of almost $4 million the Star Wars grail item will fetch. For anyone who is wondering exactly how this compares to an actual prop used by Eastwood in one of this movies, the Smith & Wesson Model 29-2 .44 Magnum revolver used by “Dirty” Harry Callahan in 1983’s Sudden Impact – the one audiences saw down the barrel of during the iconic “Go ahead, make my day” scene – sold for $206,250 at Heritage Auctions. In 2024, Eastwood’s Duster coat from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly went under the hammer at Propstore to the tune of $94,500, so items directly linked to the Hollywood icon’s movies do not sell for small amounts in the right company. Who knows, in years to come some of these items could end up also being able to challenge the highest priced Star Wars props.

Would a Clint Eastwood prop be a more prized possession than one from Star Wars if you had the money to bid? Let us know in the comments.