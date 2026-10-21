Wildwood’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is a Laika Studios First, ‘Might Be Cooking Up An Absolute Masterpiece’

Laika Studios might be best known for its cult classic hit Coraline, but that reputation may be about to change with the release of its upcoming movie Wildwood, which has received a frankly staggering response thus far. Laika as a company specializes in stop motion movies, and the studio isn’t afraid to share just how much work goes into that type of animation. In fact, it’s already been shared that Wildwood took a full 16 years to make. With so much time (and money, as it also cost millions of dollars to make) invested in the movie, hopes are, of course, high that it will perform at the box office. While the box office results won’t be revealed until Wildwood’s opening weekend, kicking off on October 23, we do already know that the film has had an unbelievable response from critics.

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Currently, Wildwood has a jaw-dropping 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a studio first and Laika’s highest-ever rating. That score also represents 52 total reviews, so this isn’t just an early reaction or a small sample size. The movie, as mentioned, also hasn’t officially hit theaters yet, although some lucky viewers have been given early access through various avenues. With that, there are already more than 100 audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score isn’t far behind the critic score at all, currently sitting at 98%. In a period when even good movies tend to face mixed reviews and, often, even some backlash, this is an incredible but also surprising response—but Wildwood absolutely deserves it.

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It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Wildwood drew some inspiration from The Lord of the Rings based on the stunning visuals alone. However, the story, as well, strikes that same balance of emotional impact and massive scale fantasy epic—the latter of which might be particularly unexpected, given that it is stop motion. That is in part what makes Wildwood so impressive, though. Rather than the animation style limiting the narrative in any way, Wildwood does things with stop motion that, frankly, don’t seem like they’ve ever been done with stop motion before, at the very least not this well. Yes, the narrative centers on a young girl trying to find her baby brother, but there is also a massive battle sequence (and, perhaps not quite to the degree of Coraline, Wildwood actually has its fair share of scary moments).

100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 45 reviews? Laika might be cooking up an absolute masterpiece — Scarlett (@TalkWithScarlet) October 21, 2026

In addition to the visuals and the impressive battle sequence, Wildwood really does have a compelling, unique narrative, which explains its unexpectedly long run time for a movie of this style—2 hours and 12 minutes. Then length is completely warranted by the complex, nuanced narrative, however, and the movie doesn’t feel boring at any point. If anything, the story just keeps building in ways that make it increasingly compelling. For all of those reasons and more, Wildwood has absolutely earned its rave reviews thus far, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out in terms of box office results next weekend.

Do you plan to see Wildwood, or have you gotten to see it already? Do you believe this could be Laika’s best film? Share your thoughts in the comments below.