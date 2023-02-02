Captain America: New World Order's Harrison Ford Hilariously Reveals What He Knows About the Movie

Actor Harrison Ford has a reputation for being endearingly prickly during interviews, especially when it comes to discussing the big-budget projects he's working on where he knows he can't reveal anything, but that didn't stop him from revealing what he knows about the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, in which he plays "Thunderbolt" Ross. Rather than revealing any actual details, Ford joked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about how he doesn't know anything and also shared some fictional details about his character meeting Captain America. Captain America: New World Order is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

When Colbert asked the iconic actor if he's allowed to reveal any details about the film, Ford confirmed, "I'm allowed to tell you everything I know. Everything. Ask me anything." When Colbert asked where the movie takes place, Ford joked, "I don't know." When asked about what the first scene in which he appears is, Ford replied, "I can't tell you, because I know. I do know that, but I can't tell you." Colbert went on to note that Ford could just make up answers, so in response to where Thunderbolt Ross meets Captain America, Ford revealed, "At a disco," before also confirming the meeting was at the iconic Studio 54.

Between his work in the Star Wars series and his Indiana Jones films, Ford has earned himself the right to fully retire from big-budget blockbusters, with his return for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny taking audiences somewhat by surprise, with the reveal that he was also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe also shocking fans. Even though audiences might have been surprised that Ford joined the franchise, his explanation for why he pursued the opportunity was more straightforward than expected.

"Hey, look, I've done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven't done," Ford candidly shared with The Playlist.

With multiple MCU projects on the horizon in the coming months, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to The Marvels, in addition to small-screen endeavors, fans of the franchise have a lot to focus on in the more immediate future than the upcoming Captain America sequel. More updates on Captain America: New World Order will likely be coming later this year.

