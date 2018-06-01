‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Chinese Poster Features Captain Marvel Reveal

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War appears to be doing pretty well in China, and a new official poster appears to celebrate this fact with the reveal of the Captain Marvel tidbit saved for the very end of the film.

The poster, which was shared to Reddit, specifically seems to reference the fact that the film has passed 2.2 billion yuan in China. That roughly translates to $343 million dollars. Underneath the numerical reference, and the main focus of the poster, is the Captain Marvel-branded pager featured in the film’s post-credits scene.

You can check out the poster below:

In the scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are seen travelling down a street while discussing what to do in the wake of Thanos’ attack. As they plan, people begin vanishing all over thanks to Thanos’ snap wiping out half of all existence. In the end, both Hill and Fury vanish too, but not before Fury sends off a signal with the pager. The final image of the film shows the Captain Marvel icon and colors on the pager’s screen, seemingly indicating that the page has been received.

Avengers: Infinity War recently passed $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time. Seems like around $343 million of that is thanks to China.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.