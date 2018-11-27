We Wish This ‘Captain Planet’ Fan-Made Movie Poster Was Real

A Captain Planet movie is in the works, which is supposedly a much darker take on the character than most are used to, and the poster BossLogic created makes us wish we could see more of it.

BossLogic’s new poster features the hand of Captain Planet at the forefront, but as you can see the Captain has all of the Planeteer’s rings. That’s because according to the premise of the poster, they’ve all fallen, and Captain Planet has had to carry all of their rings. That has made him even more powerful in the process, but unfortunately, that has turned him into a vengeful force, angry at humanity for what they’ve done to Earth and his chosen warriors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It certainly is a far stretch from the cartoon, but we can’t help but be intrigued, and you can check out the poster below.

“All the planeteers have fallen leaving captain planet to take possession of the rings combined with his already immense power he becomes consumed by it, now fuelled with the hatred humanity has done to the earth, he has taken matters into his own hands. CAPTAIN PLANET – GLOBAL WARNING! @leonardodicaprio”

There is actually a new Captain Planet project being developed, which is based off a screenplay from actor Glen Powell. The film is going to be a darker take on the character, though we aren’t sure if it will be as dark as the poster version.

“I mean, they’ve tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent,” Powell told THR. “Sometimes you have to think of these things logically. If you have a blue superhero with a green mullet, you can’t do like an earnest take on that. You have to go at it from a fun [direction].”

For those who don’t remember, Captain Planet and the Planeteers revolved around five teens who were gifted with rings from the ancient spirit of Earth Gaia after she awoke to the news that the Earth was dying. Each ring had a different ability related to the elements, resulting in Planateers wielding the power of Fire, Water, Wind, Earth, and Heart. They protected the planet from Eco-Villains, but When their power wasn’t enough to stem the tide they could combine their powers to call on the hero Captain Planet.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran for six seasons from September 1990 to February 1996. The new Captain Planet film does not have a release date.