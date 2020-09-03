Marvel Studios Reveals Official Tribute Art Honoring Chadwick Boseman

✖

It's been nearly a week since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, and fans and creatives alike are continuing to pay tribute to the actor. Boseman's role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has definitely been part of that conversation, especially considering the significance it had on racial diversity in the world of superhero movies. Marvel Studios has taken time this week to honor the actor -- and a poignant new piece of art is the latest among that. Ryan Meinerding, the Head of Visual Development for Marvel Studios, recently created a piece of art honoring Boseman's work as Black Panther and beyond, including his 2018 Commencement speech at Howard University.

Legend. Warrior. King. Thank you to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding for this beautiful piece of art honoring Chadwick Boseman.https://t.co/ItD7xnFTBU pic.twitter.com/UB8MCp0RSe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 3, 2020

Boseman's passing was confirmed by his family on Friday evening with a statement shared on the actor's social media noting that playing Black Panther was "the honor of his career".

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement continues. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

In the time since Boseman's passing was confirmed, those throughout the industry - including many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars and colleagues - have been paying tribute.

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, recently posted on social media. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

"I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire," Jordan continues. "I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes. He. Is! Rest In Power Brother."