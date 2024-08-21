Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Studios Pays Tribute To Channing Tatum’s Gambit in New Promo

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters at the end of July, and the movie has already surpassed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Not only has the movie made over $1.1 billion at the box office, but it’s also a hit with critics and audiences alike. At the time of the writing, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and 95% audience score, which is now “Verified Hot” under the site’s new popcorn meter for audience reviews. The new movie features many exciting cameos, including Channing Tatum as Gambit. It’s no secret that Tatum was previously set to play Remy LeBeau, but the project fell apart when Disney bought Fox. Today, Marvel Studios shared a new promo for Deadpool & Wolverine that pays tribute to the lovable Cajun.

“Shot out ready. See #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters. Link in bio,” Marvel captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Channing Tatum Play Gambit Again?

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Long before his debut as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum opened up about his disappointment in how things originally unfolded when his solo project was canceled. Now, folks are wondering if his appearance in the Deadpool threequel could mean a return to the character. Recently, Tatum said that he hopes the success of Deadpool & Wolverine could lead to a green light for a new Gambit project.

“Of course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years,” Tatum said. “It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

As for what happened to Gambit after the events of the film, Tatum has some ideas.

“I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he’s definitely still in the Void,” Tatum told Collider. “But there’s something that’s happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.