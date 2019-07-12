Channing Tatum Gets Restraining Order Against Squatter

Film star Channing Tatum has had to take out a restraining order against an unidentified former assistant, who allegedly broke into his home while he was out of town and lived there for ten days without permission. According to a report at TMZ, Tatum discovered the woman, who was known to him but with whom he says he was not close, living in his Hollywood home. He alleges she broke into the house, and given the particular language of the TMZ report, it seems as though she may not have denied that part (although she did say she had permission to move in). At the time, the home was unoccupied.

A California judge ordered the woman to stay 100 yards away from Tatum, his daughter, and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. His initial petition had also included two current assistants, but the court did not grant that portion of the request. Court documents quoted by TMZ idicate that the woman was held under citizen’s arrest until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody. Channing says that the woman has tried to contact him in the recent past, and the report says that he “believes she’s not in her right mind.” There will be a follow-up hearing at a later date to get into the details of the case, after which the court might decide to expand the scope of the order.

Tatum, best known for his roles in the G.I. Joe and Magic Mike franchises, was set to play Gambit, the mutant thief with a Cajun accent, in a self-titled movie from Fox…until Fox was purchased by Disney. After years in development and numerous false starts, Gambit has been back burnered and almost certainly killed completely by Disney. After a few very busy years, he was mostly quiet in the last two years in terms of new content. He has three films in post-production, though, including 2020’s Free Guy, which also stars Ryan Reynolds. In that film, a bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.