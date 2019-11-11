New Charlie’s Angels Clips Released

We’re just days away from Charlie’s Angels arriving in theaters, bringing the latest live-action incarnation of the iconic franchise. If you can’t wait to see the trio unite on the big screen, a handful of new clips are here to tide you over. Sony recently released three new clips from the upcoming live-action film, which showcase Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) kicking butt.

This new take on Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who will also be portraying Susan Bosley in the film. The cast also includes Noah Centineo as Langston, Sam Claflin as Alexander Brock, Djimon Hounsou as Edgar Bosley, and Patrick Stewart as John Bosley. The film will also feature cameo appearances from Lili Reinhart, Hailee Steinfeld, Ronda Rousey, Chloe Kim, Aly Raisman, Danica Patrick, Laverne Cox, and Michael Strahan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is not being officially dubbed a reboot or remake of the franchise, and will reportedly acknowledge the canon established in previous movies and television shows. With that in mind, fans are eager to see how the franchise is evolved next.

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun.” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now.”

“I mean, Charlie’s Angels was recycled and so it’s rare to find something that is fresh and new,” Lucy Liu, who starred in the beloved 2000 adaptation, said in a previous interview. “But I think …there’s an audience for that, so I think it’s wonderful. And [there’s] a new Charlie’s Angels coming out as well. I just feel like things that are original always sort of pop a little bit, but I think there’s a comfort level in trying to relive something and also to redo something in the modern time…and I’m always curious on how that works out.”

What do you think of the latest look at Charlie’s Angels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 15th.