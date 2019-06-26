Charlie’s Angels Video Teases First Trailer

Charlie’s Angels is headed back to the big screen courtesy of director Elizabeth Banks, and we’ll finally get our first trailer for anticipated relaunch tomorrow. Sony Pictures announced the upcoming release on social media through a new video teaser, which shows the official logo on a white background in a bronze colored font and then transitions to the same logo on a black background. All the while some very interesting music is playing, which we’re sure will be understood more once the full trailer drops. You can check out the new video below.

“Trailer tomorrow. @CharliesAngels 🔜🎥😇”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s going to be several big changes to the franchise with the new relaunch, including a new roster of agents. That new squad will consist of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott, but that’s not the only change to the formula. Instead of just one Bosley to act as Charlie’s representative, fans will get three for the price of one. Banks recently explained the new approach, which sees Bosley transformed into something more than just a person.

“‘Bosley’ is now a rank in the organization, like lieutenants,” Banks told EW. “All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names, but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, ‘Well, that must mean it’s more than a name.’”

Three different people will hold the Bosley rank in the film, including Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou. In the past, the part was played by Bill Murray, and like those films, there will be a mix of action and humor, though the humor is more in line with films like Mission Impossible.

“We talked a lot about [those movies],” Banks says. “Those films work best when the team is together when Ving Rhames is in it, and Simon [Pegg] is in it, and Rebecca Ferguson. That sensibility really matters to me.”

The previous Charlie’s Angels films were a big blend of action and comedy, and we can’t wait to get a sense of what this version will be when the trailer hits tomorrow.

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.

Are you excited for Charlie’s Angels? Let us know in the comments!