Chicken Run 2 is Officially in Pre-Production

Chicken Run remains one of the iconic stop-motion films of its time — or any time. The film is a staple for many childhoods as kids were rooting for their favorite foolish rooster to save the chickens surrounding him from slaughter. While the chickens ultimately did find their freedom, the first movie released in 2000 is not going to be the end of the story for Fetcher, Rocky, Mr. Tweedy, Babs, Ginger and the gang. A sequel to Chicken Run is finally on the way, so the long term stans hoping for more chickens to fly the coop are in luck. Now, we have our first proof that the Chicken Run sequel is on its way, thanks to a bunch of soon-to-be animated chickens taking shape.

Aadrman Animations is hard at work on cracking the Chicken Run sequel as they are now dropping A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Will Becher, co-director at Aardman Animation, recently opened up about the Chicken Run sequel during some Farmageddon promo. “Well all I can tell you is that there were a lot of chickens being made towards the end of our film,” Becher told Flickering Myth. “We have a model-making team and, at one point, it was just full of sheep, but slowly over the course of the following weeks it became overrun with chickens. So there is definitely an intention there and it was announced they are in pre-production on a sequel.”

That’s right, there’s a lot of chickens taking shape over at Aardman, and they are about to come to life as Chicken Run’s untitled sequel is clearly their next project.

“It’s the first film I ever worked on at Aardman. It has affected so many people. Just talking to journalists around the world, everyone is very excited by the prospect of a follow-up,” Becher added. “Watch this space. That’s all I’ll say.”

It is unclear whether Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, or others will be returning to voice their iconic characters in the Chicken Run sequel but Sam Fell will taking over directorial duties. Furthermore, original Chicken Run writers Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell will work together to pen the screenplay again.

2000’s Chicken Run grossed more than $224 million making it the highest-grossing stop motion film in history. Perhaps more impressively, Chicken Run boasts a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Chicken Run sequel which the world has been begging for is finally on the way. There is no release date for the film just yet but you can bet that we’ll have you covered right here at ComicBook.com as this movie develops.

