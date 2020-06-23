Chicken Run arrived in theaters exactly two decades ago, and home studio Aardman Animations is taking this important anniversary to reveal some incredibly important news about the future of the film franchise. Fans have long begged for a Chicken Run sequel, and Aardman has been saying for the last couple of years that a follow-up film is on the way. Things are now official, as Aardman announced during this year's virtual Annecy presentation that the Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service will exclusively release the second Chicken Run movie across the globe (except for China) and production is set to begin in 2021. The film will be directed by Flushed Away and Paranorman helmer Sam Fell. Original Chicken Run directors Peter Lord and Nick Park will take on the roles of executive producer and creative consultant, respectively. Carla Shelley and Karey Kirkpatrick are executive producing and Steve Pegram is producing. Kirkpatrick wrote the script with John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard.

"Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the filmmaker, which means we can make the film we want to make — the one we really care about — and share it with a global audience," said Lord, who co-founded Aardman and serves as the studio's creative director.

POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

The new sequel will bring back beloved characters from the first Chicken Run, like Rocky and Ginger, who now have a daughter of their own. You can check out the official synopsis for the new Chicken Run below.

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!"

Are you looking forward to finally seeing a Chicken Run sequel come to life? Let us know in the comments!

There is no official release date set for the Chicken Run sequel, but the first movie is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.