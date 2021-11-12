Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Release Window Revealed by Disney+

Disney+ Day is upon us, and fans already being treated to a wide array of updates surrounding the streaming platform’s movies and shows. Among them was the upcoming live-action/CGI hybrid film of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, revisiting the iconic duo decades after their ’90s cartoon wrapped. During Disney+ Day, we were given a brief intro to the film by stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, alongside confirmation that it will be released in the Spring of 2022. That also included a teaser poster for the film, which appears to show a Darkwing Duck easter egg.

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, years after the Rescue Rangers TV series has ended, Chip and Dale must re-team to save a friend from video piracy. The film will also see Corey Burton returning to the role of Zipper the house fly, and Seth Rogen will make a cameo appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lonely Island, whose previous big-screen ventures include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Hot Rod, are involved with the Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot both in front of and behind the camera. Akiva Schaeffer, whose directing credits also include Popstar and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, will be helming the film.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers will be written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s Larry Fong serving as cinematographer.

Are you excited to see Disney’s new take on Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to be released on Disney+ in the Spring of 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.