Chris Evans’ Dog Out-Sweaters Him in Viral Photo

Knives Out was released last month and the critcally-acclaimed film features an amazing cast, but the real breakout stars of the movie have been its dynamite sweaters, especially one worn by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame). The sweaters have been a big topic of discussion on social media, even sparking the #KnivesOutChallenge, which just featured people posting photos of themselves in sweaters. Even the film’s director, Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), took part in the challenge on Twitter and Evans’ co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), had a hilarious response to the sweater’s success. Well, Evans has finally been outdone this holiday season. On Wednesday, the actor posted a Christmas message and a photo of his beloved dog, Dodger, wearing the Knives Out sweater. Unsurprisingly, the image has gone viral and even made a Twitter Moment.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the photo:

dodger wore the knives out sweater better sorry to say — pipsqueak in a hoodie (@copperinsides) December 25, 2019

The world: “There’s nothing better than Chris Evans in a sweater”

Dodger: pic.twitter.com/BplMxs5Njf — 𝔓𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔢𝔯𝔲𝔪𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔳𝔢 𝔇𝔢’ 𝔐𝔢𝔡𝔦𝔠𝔦 (@MarvelPeriodt) December 25, 2019

Chris tell your dog congrats for winning the #knivesoutchallenge — Jinglepatty (@patrickhwillems) December 25, 2019

As for Dodger the doggo, Evans gives him a lot of love on social media. He posted a heartwarming photo of them together this Valentine’s Day and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger’s only talent: he can also sing!

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. In addition to Evans and Curtis, the film stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

