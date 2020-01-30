Chris Evans Reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ Decision to Skip Having an Ad During the Super Bowl

Ryan Reynolds is best known as an actor, especially for playing the titular role in the Deadpool films. However, Reynolds is also a businessman. Not only is he the owner of Aviation Gin, but it was revealed last year that he was taking his business prowess to a new level, purchasing an ownership stake in the mobile phone company Mint Mobile. Yesterday, Reynolds revealed he and his company have opted not to shell out the money for an ad during this week's Super Bowl. Instead, Mint Mobile has decided to take its ad money elsewhere by promoting the company in the New York Times. In fact, the ad reveals that they plan to eat the cost of one Super Bowl commercial in exchange for a different form of promotion. Mint Mobile will be offering a free trial of their service to newcomers. This business strategy caught the attention of many people on the Internet, including Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"This dude is killing it," Evans wrote.

You can check out the full tweet in the post below:

This dude is killing it https://t.co/uJxhEdDw7q — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 30, 2020

"On Sunday, some companies will spend over $5 million dollars to advertise in a game so expensive I can't even mention its name lest we summon its army of lawyers," Reynolds wrote in Mint Mobile's NY Times ad. "As the new owner of Mint Mobile, that's a HARD no. Mint offers premium wireless service for just $15 dollars a month, so we could literally give away over 300,000 months of free service and still save money. And that's exactly what we're going to do. Sign up for Mint Mobile after kickoff and before the final whistle, and get 3 months of Mint Mobile service free."

This isn't the only clever bit of marketing Reynolds has been involved with recently. After a disastrous Peloton commercial went viral, Reynolds' company hired the main actor in the ad to promote Aviation Gin. You can learn more about how he landed the deal here.

Interestingly, Evans took part in his own Super Bowl commercial this year for Hyundai. The actor was joined by fellow Bostonian actors, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch, to promote the 2020 Sonata and its "Smaht Pahk" feature. You can check out the ad here.

Are you looking forward to this Sunday's big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.