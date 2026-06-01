Star Wars’ Forgotten Sequel Series Changed Everything About Darth Vader in a Weird Way

Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is and always has been a central character in Star Wars, not only in the movies and TV shows, but also in the books and comics. In fact, some of Darth Vader’s most interesting stories have happened in the comics, including his efforts to resurrect Padmé after he fell to the dark side and the story of Vader creating his red lightsaber, including the internal struggle he faced while bleeding his kyber crystal, which almost saw him pulled back to the light side of the Force. Notably, these are also canon stories.

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However, as is true of most major Star Wars characters, there are also plenty of odd storylines regarding Darth Vader in the books and comics that have now become part of Legends. One strange Legends story in particular was published 34 years ago today, and it actually made some significant changes to Darth Vader—although, now, it’s been almost entirely forgotten and no longer has much of an impact, if any, on the larger franchise.

Darth Vader Once Had An Indestructible Glove

On June 1, 1992, The Glove of Darth Vader, written by Hollace Davids and Paul Davids, was published as the first entry in a six-part junior novel series. As the title suggests, the novel centers on Darth Vader’s glove, which apparently survived the destruction of the Death Star and went on to be a powerful object that many desired. However, what the title does not reveal is the fact that this glove was also believed to be indestructible.

In The Glove of Darth Vader, in the wake of the death of Emperor Palpatine and the fall of the Empire, the Supreme Prophet Kadann prophesied that the next ruler of the Empire would be wearing the glove of Darth Vader. Ultimately, Trioculus, who claimed to be the son of Palpatine and therefore the rightful heir to the Empire, obtained the glove and did in fact become the new Emperor.

Unfortunately for Trioculus, he also misunderstood the power of the glove/Darth Vader, believing that he would also obtain some of Vader’s powers by donning the object. In actuality, of course, Vader’s powers came from the Force itself, and wearing the glove alone would do nothing for Trioculus. Nevertheless, in Legends, Vader’s glove continued to have quite the legacy, even after his death.

Some Stories Actually Are Better Left To Legends

Particularly since Disney bought Star Wars in 2012, there have been innumerable complaints from some within the fanbase that the House of Mouse has ‘ruined’ Star Wars. Among the grievances that these fans list is the fact that Disney Star Wars has abandoned many of the Legends stories that audiences loved. While there are many Legends books and comics that are sincerely a shame to lose in canon, such as the Thrawn trilogy and the narratives about Darth Plagueis, among many others, this novel is proof that not every Legends story was worth keeping.

For one, Trioculus was also a mutant, which feels like a concept more befitting of a superhero franchise like Marvel than it does Star Wars, but for another, adding a level of almost mysticism to Darth Vader doesn’t really do the character any favors. Moreover, if audiences were annoyed that “Somehow, Palpatine returned” (as they should have been), then this approach to the resurgence of the Empire no doubt would have proven unpopular too.

What’s more, though, these stories are indicative of the fact that, whether it’s unpopular to say or not, Star Wars was, for a long time, a franchise in which creators were throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what stuck—including George Lucas himself. After all, this is the same franchise in which jazz music was named “jizz” and characters who were clearly treated as potential romantic interests for two movies and even shared a kiss ended up being siblings. And, in terms of the latter, there wasn’t even much done to explain that away.

While those are some of Star Wars’ more egregious moments from throughout the franchise’s nearly 50 years, and this novel is certainly not on that level in terms of its oddities, it is nevertheless a genuinely unusual story. That’s also not to say that this junior novel series isn’t enjoyable to read or worth giving a chance, but rather to point out that stories such as the one about Darth Vader having an indestructible glove really are better left to Legends, rather than being kept in Star Wars canon.

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