Chris Hemsworth Sparks Marvel Retirement Rumors With New Thor Comments

In 2009, Chris Hemsworth screen tested for the role of Thor as Marvel was just starting to build its grand cinematic universe, and once fans met him in 2011’s Thor, it became apparent that Marvel had knocked this particular casting out of the park. Marvel previously released a video celebrating Hemsworth’s legacy as the Asgardian God of Thunder back in 2022, but today a new caption from Hemsworth himself was added when he shared it on social media, with Hemsworth reflecting on the role that has been such a big part of his life over the past 15 years while also nodding to his Avengers future.

Hemsworth’s caption accompanies the video, and you can find the caption right here. “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!” — Chris Hemsworth

As reactions to Hemsworth’s post come in, there is a sense that this is perhaps him celebrating his legacy in the MCU because he might be finishing up with the role soon. As Hemsworth indicated in the caption, he is set for Avengers: Doomsday, so fans will see him on the big screen in the Thor role at least one more time. With the stakes attached to Doomsday, though, it would be easy to see this being Thor’s swan song, or at least setting up for it as part of Secret Wars.

That’s all just conjecture, mind you, as we know literally nothing about future plans for Thor or Hemsworth. That said, with Loki also making his return in Doomsday, it would be something special to have that reunion happen before one of them or both of them decide to finish up with the franchise.

In a previous interview with Happy, Sad, Confused, Hemsworth spoke about Thor’s future and what fans could expect if the character returned to the big screen. “I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it’s just about re-inventing it,” Hemsworth said. “And I’ve had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I’ve said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk of getting lazy I think, like ‘Ah, I know what I’m doing,’ you know? So I don’t know – again, I don’t even know if I’m invited back. But if I was, I think it’d have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs].”

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in theaters on May 1st, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will release on December 17th, 2027.

What do you want to see in a future Thor film, and do you think Doomsday will be Hemsworth's final time as Thor?