Why Marvel Delayed Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Revealed (& It’s a Good Thing)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are probably disappointed that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed, but both films should benefit as a result. According to Deadline, Disney/Marvel Studios decided it would be best to push the films back considering their massive scope and scale. As directors Joe and Anthony Russo look to bring the Multiverse Saga to a satisfying conclusion, it was determined they need more time to complete work on the movies. In addition, the two Avengers films are now set to bow in a rather lucrative window that Marvel Studios has benefited greatly from before.

“Insiders noted that these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision,” reads a report from Deadline. “Disney/Marvel elected for December dates, given the success they’ve had in the holiday corridor with titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Avengers: Doomsday is in production now.”

Earlier this week, Disney officially announced the delays for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Previously, the films were scheduled to premiere in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively. They will now debut in December 2026 and December 2027 over the pre-Christmas weekend that’s housed blockbuster properties like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Avatar over the years.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a monumental undertaking for Marvel. In late March, the studio announced 27 actors who will appear in the film, bringing together multiple Avengers teams, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Shortly after, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed there are additional Doomsday casting announcements to come at a later date. Secret Wars will be equally as sprawling, as the films pit the heroes of the Multiverse against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

It’s no secret that the Multiverse Saga has been uneven, a stark contrast from the consistent quality that was on display during the Infinity Saga. Over the past handful of years, there have been multiple Marvel projects that underwhelmed critically and commercially. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the studio is giving the Russo brothers extra time to make these two Avengers movies. The idea here is to end the Multiverse Saga on a high note. Some have questioned whether or not that’s possible given all the ups and downs and lack of cohesion in the overarching narrative, but the Russos have a better chance to accomplish their goal if the movies aren’t rushed. Every movie requires the proper amount of time and care to get things right — these two even more so.

Delaying the upcoming Avengers movies is another sign of Marvel Studios dedicating itself to getting back on track. Feige is well aware the MCU has had its struggles in the post-Endgame era and he’s making strides to course correct. It isn’t a coincidence the Avengers delays were announced in conjunction with multiple Marvel movies being pulled from the release schedule. Rather than overdoing things and flooding the big and small screens with more Marvel projects than casual viewers can keep up with, the studio is going to be patient and slow its output down to a more palatable rate.