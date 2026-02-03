Chris Hemsworth’s Underrated Thriller Becomes a Top 3 Streaming Hit, 11 Years After Disastrous Box Office Run

After experiencing his big breakout as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth parlayed his newfound fame into opportunities to work with some of the industry’s top directors. Outside of his endeavors in the MCU, he’s collaborated with the likes of Ron Howard and Paul Feig, demonstrating his full acting range. Another notable filmmaker Hemsworth has worked with is Michael Mann, who directed the cyber thriller Blackhat. At the time of its release, Blackhat was a poorly received box office bomb, but audiences seem to view it in a more favorable light now, as it’s become a big hit on streaming.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, Blackhat is the No. 3 film on HBO Max, trailing only The Damned and Sinners on the chart. Impressively, Blackhat is ahead of presumed Best Picture frontrunner One Battle After Another.

Why Blackhat Is a Big Hit on Streaming

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Mann has bona fide classics like Heat, The Insider, and Collateral under his belt, so there was palpable excitement to see what he could cook up with a leading man like Hemsworth. Unfortunately, Blackhat is generally not considered one of Mann’s highlights. With a low Rotten Tomatoes score (33%) and box office haul $19.6 million worldwide, Blackhat is a critical and commercial dud on paper. However, the thriller does have its fair share of supporters, as a handful of critics even included it on their “best of 2015” lists.

The wide range of responses might have contributed to this recent surge in popularity on streaming. Opinions about Blackhat are all over the place, which probably sparks curiosity in people looking for something to watch at home. It’s much easier to take a chance on something polarizing when it’s streaming than in theaters since you don’t have to plan a whole night around making a trip to the multiplex. Reviews probably kept people away from seeing Blackhat on the big screen, but now viewers are more willing to check it out and see which side of the debate they fall on.

Though Blackhat isn’t the most acclaimed film on Mann’s resume, it still sports some favorable aspects. Hemsworth is a recognizable face as a leading man, especially since he’s been in headlines recently with the buzz surrounding the Avengers: Doomsday teasers. Seeing Hemsworth on the poster is enough to get people to click on Blackhat, but the story also has its merits. Your mileage may vary on the execution of the narrative, but there’s no denying Blackhat has relevant themes that have arguably only become more timely as technology continues to evolve. An exploration of cybersecurity and dangerous hackers is an entertaining premise that offers some commentary about the state of the world.

Blackhat sees Mann playing with some fascinating ideas, and even if he doesn’t always hit the mark, there’s something to appreciate in his approach. Like in all of his films, he was trying to do something unique with Blackhat, blending different styles and themes into a compelling package. Obviously, everyone involved would have preferred if Blackhat was a hit right out of the gate, but at least they can take solace in knowing it’s found an audience on home media.

