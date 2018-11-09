‘Outlaw King’: How to See Chris Pine in the Buff

So, you heard that Chris Pine was naked in his new Netflix movie, huh? Even though the Internet is dark and full of lies, this rumor is in fact true. The Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor bears all for the streaming service, and we all finally have the opportunity to see it.

Pine drops the chainmail to the floor in David Mackenzie’s historical action flick, Outlaw King, which tells the story of Robert the Bruce (Pine), the Scottish leader who took on the powerful English army. The film first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival a couple of months back, and that’s when people first started talking about the fully-frontal nude scenes that no one was expecting. The reactions to the movie itself were so-so, but everyone in attendance was tweeting about Pine’s surprising reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Friday, after months of talking about it, Outlaw King finally made its debut on Netflix, and fans began their search for Pine’s downstairs. If you don’t know where to look, this means watching the entire movie until you find what you’re searching for. Fortunately, we’ve done the research and can save you the trouble. If it’s Chris Pine’s junk you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

(Disclaimer: If you have the time, you should sit down and watch Outlaw King in its entirety. There’s a lot to love about the movie besides Pine’s no-no square.)

The scene that everyone is talking about takes place at 1:27:53. Without spoiling anything, Pine’s character comes up out of the lake with not a thing on to cover himself. Everything is out there in the open for everyone to see, though the moment doesn’t last very long.

Sure, it’s the scene is quick and Pine is pretty far away from the camera, but who cares? Now you can officially say that you have something in common with Wonder Woman, and that’s pretty dope.

If that’s not enough for you, there’s actually another somewhat nude scene for Pine earlier in the film. At one point, Robert and his wife (Florence Pugh) are about to get it on, and they both strip down inside his tent. When she takes his shirt off at 45:31, a whole lotta Scottish king bush is presented on the screen.

There you have it, Pine has become the first of the Hollywood Chris’ to strip down before the camera, but here’s to hoping that he isn’t the last.