Chris Pratt Reveals He Hates When People Call Him "Chris," and What He Prefers to Be Called

A very wise person once said, "Everybody hates Chris." Apparently, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is no exception. In an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, he revealed that in real life, nobody calls him "Chris," which might explain why his social media handle is PrattPrattPratt. In a world where the Hollywood Chris cartel is one of the coolest things you can be, does this officially make him the worst Chris? Or is that going to start another social media kerfuffle? Either way, Pratt obviously doesn't have much problem being "Chris Pratt, movie star." Really what he means is that none of his friends and family use the name.

In a new podcast interview, he said he goes by "Pratt," or his initials, "CP." Apparently, this came up in his personal life recently before becoming part of the interview, leading to a kind of funny exchange with one of his friends.

"Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. 'Hey, CP.'" Pratt told Pop Culture Spotlight (via Entertainment Weekly). "But no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.'"

Pratt is currently starring in Jurassic World Dominion, which has been a big hit for Universal the last couple of weeks. His next movie, out next week, is Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will reprise his role as Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on July 8.