Chris Pratt’s Dream MCU Team-Up Isn’t The Crossover Marvel Fans Will Want

Chris Pratt has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but he has one character he hasn’t had a chance to star alongside yet that is on his bucket list. Throughout his MCU career, Star-Lord became the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, alongside Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Nebula, and Drax. He took part in the battle against Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and ended up working with Thor in Thor: Love & Thunder. He was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he finished up with the Guardians after Gamora left, and he finally returned to Earth to his grandfather, who had not seen him since his abduction as a child.

Chris Pratt was interviewed by ScreenRant and was asked about who he would like to appear in a movie with if he could choose anyone. He had a clear option. “Now, it seems Marvel Studios has access to IP that had been owned by previous studios before, including Fox. I really, really loved Deadpool,” Pratt said. “I think Ryan [Reynolds] GOAT-ed himself with that performance. He really nailed it. I would love to just be there for the process, even if I’m just a fly on the wall. So I’m going to say Deadpool.”

This makes sense because, while Chris Pratt has become a massive action star in the MCU and Jurassic World franchise, he started out as a comedy actor. Considering seeing him in the MCU acting opposite Ryan Reynolds sounds great. Star-Lord and Deadpool could trade quips all day long, and it could present some fantastic comedic moments. However, there is someone Star-Lord should meet in the MCU that makes more sense.

Star-Lord Should Meet Nova Instead

While Chris Pratt wants Star-Lord to meet Deadpool, which could provide hilarious scenes for him and Ryan Reynolds to play with, there is a much better option. There wasn’t a better bromance in Marvel Comics than the one between Star-Lord and Nova. This remains one of the best duos in all of Marvel, as they are almost always on the same page, have a genuine brotherly love for each other, and even when they have a falling out, they find their way back together. Everyone loves Luke Cage and Iron Fist as a Marvel duo, but Star-Lord and Nova are just as great, and they need to come to the MCU.

The two characters are no longer friends in the comics after the events in Empyre, when Star-Lord chose to cover up the truth of the war’s origin, and Nova wanted the truth unveiled to the universe. However, the MCU doesn’t need to worry about those current events and just show the versions of Peter Quill and Richard Ryder that everyone loves seeing together in comics. Richard was a teenager when he began training for the Nova Corps, and Peter was as immature as they come. However, both men have become veteran soldiers who have fought in numerous wars and never lost touch with their connection with each other, until the recent events.

This is also possible. While Star-Lord is on Earth right now, there is no telling where his character ends up after Avengers: Secret Wars. The MCU has been talking about cosmic storylines, and a Nova standalone series has been teased for a few years now. If anything, Richard and Peter could meet up in Secret Wars, with both ending up together in Battleworld, and that could lead to some great cosmic stories in the future, leading to Annihilation War. Star-Lord and Deadpool would be funny, but Star-Lord meeting Nova needs to happen.

