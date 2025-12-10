Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Will Release a Six-Minute Prologue, But Only a Few Fans Will Get to See It 

There is no film on the 2026 calendar carrying more weight or expectation than The Odyssey. Following the historic critical and commercial sweep of Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan is returning to the big screen with an ambitious adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic, backed by perhaps the most impressive ensemble cast of his career. The project features Matt Damon as the cursed king Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, alongside heavy hitters like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. Anticipation has been building since the project was announced, fueled by reports of groundbreaking camera technology and the sheer scale of the production. While the film does not arrive in theaters until July 2026, a select group of moviegoers will have the unique opportunity to see the first footage before the year ends.

Universal Pictures has confirmed that a six-minute prologue for The Odyssey will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters beginning December 12th. This extended preview will only be available for one week and is attached solely to the special IMAX re-releases of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. This strategy strictly limits the initial audience to those supporting the premium large format, rewarding fans who prioritize the theatrical experience. Following this exclusive window, the general marketing campaign will kick into high gear on December 19, when the first official trailer for The Odyssey will begin playing before screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

It Makes Sense for The Odyssey to Hype IMAX Screenings

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan has long been the industry’s loudest champion of the IMAX format, but The Odyssey represents a massive leap forward even for him. For starters, the project is the first feature film to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras, a technical feat that required the development of new camera bodies. This ambitious production leans heavily into the lessons learned from Oppenheimer. That historical biopic proved that audiences are willing to seek out premium formats, with IMAX screens generating over $190 million of its total revenue. That figure accounted for a staggering 20% of the film’s nearly $1 billion global gross, a ratio that is practically unheard of for a three-hour drama. Nolan is doubling down on the belief that the only way to sustain the theatrical business is to offer an experience that cannot be replicated at home, turning the format itself into a primary draw for the general public.

This aggressive defense of the big screen comes at a delicate moment for the film industry. The recently announced deal for Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery signals a future where one of the oldest movie studios is owned by a streaming giant that has historically been against theatrical releases. This potential acquisition validates Nolan’s high-profile exit from Warner Bros. several years ago, a decision sparked by the controversial “Project Popcorn” initiative that saw the studio’s entire 2021 slate released simultaneously on HBO Max. Nolan famously criticized the move, stating that filmmakers went to bed working for the greatest studio and “woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.” Universal Pictures won the bidding war for Nolan’s subsequent projects by promising strictly enforced theatrical windows, a pact that The Odyssey honors by positioning the theater as the ultimate form of exhibition.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

