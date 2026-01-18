Classic Animated Character Finally Getting a Solo Movie After 70 Years & Multiple Failed Attempts

It would appear that there’s going to be at least one more attempt to bring this cartoon character to life after more than 50 years of scrapped scripts and failed attempts. The last time we saw his likeness on the big screen was back in 2021, when he popped up as a side character in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

But now, fans can possibly look forward to a film centered around the fastest mouse in all of Mexico. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has tapped director Jorge R. Gutiérrez to bring Speedy Gonzalez to the big screen in his own animated feature. So far, the studio has kept any plot details, as well as the identity of the screenwriter, under wraps. Previously, Warner Bros. had already developed a film centered around Speedy Gonzales all the way back in 2016, with Eugenio Derbez cast as the voice of the mouse. Though the actor later came out and said that the movie was scrapped by higher-ups at the studio for being “politically incorrect.”

So What Do We Know?

Not much yet, to be honest. Teasing the project in a social media post last month, Gutiérrez posted a photo of himself holding a Speedy Gonzales figurine while wearing a matching outfit with the little mouse. The caption read, “Guess what movie I might be developing at Warner Brothers Pictures Animation…” Fans erupted with excitement in the comments, with some saying that a Speedy Gonzales movie was long overdue, and that it was well past time Gutiérrez got his due.

Gutiérrez is sure to be the best choice for this potential film. He’s long been known for his animation talent, as well as what he brings to the table as a writer, producer, and director. He’s the co-creator of El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, as well as the director of Guillermo Del Toro’s beloved animated classic, The Book of Life. Singing his praises to THR, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Bill Damaschke says, “Jorge is a singular storyteller whose voice, artistry, and cultural perspective make every project he touches feel both timeless and completely new. We couldn’t be more excited to have him reimagining Speedy Gonzales, one of our most beloved Looney Tunes characters, for today’s global audience.”

Are you excited for the potential Speedy Gonzalez movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and then check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.