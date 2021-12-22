Classic Rankin/Bass Christmas Movie Now Streaming on Peacock

Christmas is just a few days away but there’s still plenty of time to take in one an all-time classic holiday movie. The beloved Rankin/Bass Christmas classic Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town is now streaming on Peacock for fans young and old to enjoy as part of their holiday entertainment.

First released on Sunday, December 13, 1970, on ABC, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town is a stop motion television special that was produced by Rankin/Bass Productions — the same company behind the iconic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The film features the voices of Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn, Robie Lester, Joan Gardner, and Paul Frees and was based on the Christmas song “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” written by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie for Leo Feist, Inc. The film was created using Japanese stop motion animation “Animagic”.

The film tells the story of how Santa Claus and a number of Santa-related traditions came to exist, effectively giving Santa his origin story. In the tale, viewers follow the arrival of a baby with a name tag reading “Claus” on the doorstep of the ill-tempered Burgermeister Meisterburger in the grim town of Sombertown who shuffles the baby off to an orphanage. Before he can reach said orphanage, however, the baby ends up in the care of the Kringle elf family who adopt him and name him Kris. Kris grows up eventually grows up and goes on to deliver tows to Sombertown, prompting his journey to the Santa Claus we all know and love.

The beloved film has been a holiday staple for over 50 years, having aired over the years on ABC. In fact, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town has already broadcast on ABC once this holiday season, back in November, but will also air on ABC once more before Christmas. In addition to streaming on Peacock, the special will air Thursday, December 23rd on ABC at 8/7c. You will want to check your local listings.

