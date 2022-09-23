Clerks 3: Kevin Smith Thanks Fans for Trailer Trending

Kevin Smith is thanking Clerks fans for getting his newest movie's trailer trending. The Internet at large has been discussing Clerks III all day. When the clip released, people seemed really excited to visit with Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), and their co-workers. Becky (Rosario Dawson), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), and the familiar New Jersey convenience store are all back as well. With reboots and reimagining going around Hollywood right now, a return to an established series seems like a slam dunk. Askewniverse fans travel well, and Clerks III seems like it will be no different in this regard. Twitter is notoriously a place where the bubbling around entertainment properties can seem to percolate out of nowhere. But, Smith's fans were determined to get this new movie in front of as many people as possible. Check out the director's message to the fans down below.

On Twitter, Smith said, "Thanks for making our @ClerksMovie trailer trend! RIGHT NOW, you can get tickets to see CIII at the @fathomevents screenings on 9/13 & 9/15: Clerks3.movie! Or see it WITH me on The Convenience Tour when tix go on sale FRIDAY! More dates announced on @Comic_Con weekend!"

Thanks for making our @ClerksMovie trailer trend! RIGHT NOW, you can get tickets to see CIII at the @fathomevents screenings on 9/13 & 9/15: https://t.co/35pbUmvsJr! Or see it WITH me on The Convenience Tour when tix go on sale FRIDAY! More dates announced on @Comic_Con weekend! pic.twitter.com/EdywUOt2kL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 6, 2022

Previous interviews revealed that the director was absolutely jazzed for Comic-Con. If you're wondering about Smith, Tin Roof Inn is going to be a spot to check out over the course of that week.

"I can't wait. We're taking over the Tin Roof Inn, turning it into a Mooby's, and that's going to be our hub for the whole week," Smith shared. "So during the day, Mooby's will be open. We'll be doing some streaming things; I believe we're going to be doing Fatman Beyond live every day, like a kind of 'this is what happened at the con today'…and then at night, we'll be doing the shows in the space because we have the space for 150, 200 seat audience. Normally we do shows when we're down there...we'll do them there at the space, so people can eat Mooby's, get their drink on, watch the show. It's going to be a good time."

The film enters theater later this year. Smith is psyched for people to get a chance to see this project in full.

"It's gonna be a minute before the rest of the world gets to see it. Clearly, it ain't gonna be out in 2021," Smith explained in 2021. "Somewhere between mid-to-late 2022, I assume. I know nothing, I'm just assuming, because we'll be done by then. I think we do our sound mix in like the second half of July, and I think we deliver in March… that doesn't mean that the movie comes out in March, it just means, 'Here you go, Lionsgate, a completely finished movie.' When they come out with it, it's gonna be up to them."

Will you be checking out Clerks III when it hits theaters? Let us know down in the comments!